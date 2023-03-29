PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX) Increases Dividend to $0.15 Per Share

PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from PHX Energy Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.
PHX Energy Services Stock Down 0.3 %
PHX Energy Services stock opened at C$6.94 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$353.80 million, a P/E ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.28, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.81. PHX Energy Services has a one year low of C$3.94 and a one year high of C$8.93.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.
Insider Transactions at PHX Energy Services
About PHX Energy Services
PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development, and production companies in Canada, the United States, Russia, Albania, and the Middle East. It offers Velocity Real-Time System, a ground-breaking technology that offers downhole guidance systems; Atlas Motors, a high-performance drilling motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.
Featured Articles
- 3 Undervalued Dividend Payers For Volatile Market Conditions
- 3 More Downgrades To Put On Your Buy List
- Triple-Digit Gains Are In Store For The Lovesac Company
- 3 Oversold Large Caps With Rebound Potential
- After an Earnings Blowout, Is Ciena Stock a Buying Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for PHX Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHX Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.