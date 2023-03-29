PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX) Increases Dividend to $0.15 Per Share

PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from PHX Energy Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

PHX Energy Services Stock Down 0.3 %

PHX Energy Services stock opened at C$6.94 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$353.80 million, a P/E ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.28, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.81. PHX Energy Services has a one year low of C$3.94 and a one year high of C$8.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Insider Transactions at PHX Energy Services

About PHX Energy Services

In other news, Senior Officer Jeffery John Shafer sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.01, for a total transaction of C$200,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 383,793 shares in the company, valued at C$3,074,181.93. In related news, Senior Officer Jeffery John Shafer sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.01, for a total value of C$200,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 383,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,074,181.93. Also, Senior Officer Michael Leslie Buker sold 18,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.69, for a total transaction of C$141,496.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 358,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,758,403. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 48,887 shares of company stock worth $383,995. Insiders own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development, and production companies in Canada, the United States, Russia, Albania, and the Middle East. It offers Velocity Real-Time System, a ground-breaking technology that offers downhole guidance systems; Atlas Motors, a high-performance drilling motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

