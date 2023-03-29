Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Price Target Raised to $40.00 at Guggenheim

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Guggenheim from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Guggenheim’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 28.66% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Phreesia to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Phreesia from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Phreesia from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Phreesia from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Phreesia from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.43.

Shares of PHR opened at $31.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 0.65. Phreesia has a 12 month low of $13.19 and a 12 month high of $40.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32.

Phreesia ( NYSE:PHR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $76.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.50 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 52.67% and a negative net margin of 62.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.90) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Phreesia will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Phreesia news, CFO Randy Rasmussen sold 4,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $190,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 145,594 shares in the company, valued at $5,823,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Michael J. Davidoff sold 28,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $1,030,835.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 108,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,925,838.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Randy Rasmussen sold 4,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $190,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,823,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,347 shares of company stock worth $1,694,845 over the last quarter. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Phreesia by 154.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in Phreesia by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Phreesia by 85.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Phreesia by 610.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 3,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Phreesia by 266.6% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 3,913 shares in the last quarter. 92.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

