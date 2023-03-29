Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Purchased by 44 Wealth Management LLC

44 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,818 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 69,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,029,000 after purchasing an additional 3,169 shares during the period. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Sather Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at $10,192,000. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,834 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 16,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 4,011 shares during the period. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PM traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.08. The stock had a trading volume of 837,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,654,250. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.85 and a 52-week high of $109.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.48 and its 200 day moving average is $96.65. The firm has a market cap of $147.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.69.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.22% and a negative return on equity of 127.24%. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be issued a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.44%.

PM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.73.

In related news, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total value of $786,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 87,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,588,020.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Philip Morris International news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 20,308 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.30, for a total transaction of $2,036,892.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,248,525.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total transaction of $786,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,588,020.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 117,064 shares of company stock valued at $11,738,763. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

