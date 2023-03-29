Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 207,048 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 14,015 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for approximately 2.1% of LS Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $10,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $39.99 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $225.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.64. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.23 and a 12-month high of $56.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pfizer

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 31.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,811,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. UBS Group set a $45.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.38.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Recommended Stories

