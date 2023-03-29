Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.

Peyto Exploration & Development Trading Down 0.4 %

TSE PEY traded down C$0.05 on Wednesday, reaching C$12.37. The company had a trading volume of 98,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,598,533. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$12.26 and its 200-day moving average is C$12.72. The stock has a market cap of C$2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57, a PEG ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.93. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 52 week low of C$9.71 and a 52 week high of C$17.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Todd Burdick sold 8,391 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.15, for a total value of C$110,341.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 165,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,179,388.95. In other news, Senior Officer Jean-Paul Henri Lachance purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$11.90 per share, with a total value of C$119,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Todd Burdick sold 8,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.15, for a total transaction of C$110,341.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 165,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,179,388.95. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 144,015 shares of company stock valued at $1,947,398. 3.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Peyto Exploration & Development

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PEY shares. Raymond James cut Peyto Exploration & Development from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. CIBC reduced their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$17.79.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 904 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

