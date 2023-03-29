Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,099 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF comprises 0.4% of Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $1,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 7,125.6% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 4,511,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after purchasing an additional 4,449,065 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 110.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 315,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,992,000 after buying an additional 165,862 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth $7,428,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,837,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $5,338,000.

Get iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSEARCA USRT traded up $0.87 on Wednesday, hitting $48.49. 107,308 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 397,819. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.76. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $44.80 and a 52-week high of $67.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.90.

About iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.