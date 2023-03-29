Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 13,603 First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $215,695,000. American Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $24,406,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 369.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 676,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,346,000 after purchasing an additional 532,153 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 924.4% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 315,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,628,000 after purchasing an additional 284,444 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 6,082.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 245,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,148,000 after buying an additional 241,047 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:FIXD traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $44.81. 137,734 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 629,711. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $41.85 and a twelve month high of $49.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.79 and a 200 day moving average of $44.24.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 24th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

