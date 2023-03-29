Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 2,800 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,431 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises 1.1% of Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 619,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,828,000 after acquiring an additional 101,736 shares in the last quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 21.2% during the third quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 5,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Group lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 11,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded up $1.58 on Wednesday, reaching $184.73. The company had a trading volume of 342,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,187. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $168.65 and a 52-week high of $219.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.85.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

