Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Price Target Cut to $8.50 by Analysts at Citigroup

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Citigroup from $11.00 to $8.50 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 5.56% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.36.

Shares of WOOF stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,275,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,408,177. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.63. Petco Health and Wellness has a 12-month low of $7.59 and a 12-month high of $22.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.06.

In other Petco Health and Wellness news, CEO Ron Coughlin purchased 61,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.27 per share, with a total value of $504,800.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 618,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,113,481.59. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 39,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. 62.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

