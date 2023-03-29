Personal Group Holdings Plc (LON:PGH) Declares Dividend of GBX 5.30

Personal Group Holdings Plc (LON:PGH – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.30 ($0.07) per share on Thursday, May 18th. This represents a yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Personal Group Stock Performance
Shares of LON:PGH traded up GBX 20.50 ($0.25) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 208 ($2.56). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,115. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 204.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 194.28. Personal Group has a 52-week low of GBX 171 ($2.10) and a 52-week high of GBX 359 ($4.41). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market capitalization of £65 million, a P/E ratio of 3,999.20 and a beta of 0.38.
About Personal Group
