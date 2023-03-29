Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDF) Short Interest Update

Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, a decline of 30.6% from the February 28th total of 23,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Pernod Ricard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Pernod Ricard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Pernod Ricard from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$227.83.

Get Pernod Ricard alerts:

Pernod Ricard Trading Up 0.8 %

PDRDF traded up C$1.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$224.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 435 shares, compared to its average volume of 374. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$209.40 and its 200-day moving average is C$195.07. Pernod Ricard has a fifty-two week low of C$164.11 and a fifty-two week high of C$226.52.

About Pernod Ricard

Pernod Ricard SA engages in the manufacture of wines, spirits, and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm offers products under the brands Absolut Vodka, Chivas Regal, Ballantine’s, Beefeater, Jameson, Kahlúa, Malibu, Ricard, Havana Club, Martell, Cognac, The Glenlivet, G.H. Mumm, Perrier-Jouët, Royal Salute, Brancott Estate, Graffigna, Campo Viejo, Jacob’s Creek, Kenwood, Pastis 51, 100 Pipers, ArArAt, Becherovka, Blenders Pride, Clan Campbell, Imperial, Seagram’s Imperial Blue, Olmeca, Passport Scotch, Amaro Ramazzotti, Ruavieja, Royal Stag, Seagram’s Gin, Something Special, Suze, Wiser’s, and Wyborowa.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pernod Ricard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pernod Ricard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.