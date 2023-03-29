Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0236 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 40.2% annually over the last three years.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PBT traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.47. 42,468 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,065. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a 12-month low of $11.40 and a 12-month high of $25.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 0.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Permian Basin Royalty Trust

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PBT. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $374,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $339,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,887 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,534 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 1,052.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 41,496 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 37,895 shares in the last quarter. 24.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Permian Basin Royalty Trust

Permian Basin Royalty Trust is a trust of Argent Trust Company. Its properties include Waddell Ranch and Texas Royalty. The company was founded on November 1, 1980 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Further Reading

