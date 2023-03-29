Pegasystems Inc. (PEGA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 on April 17th

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the technology company on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st.

Pegasystems has a payout ratio of 5.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Pegasystems to earn $1.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.8%.

NASDAQ PEGA traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $45.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,727. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.80 and a beta of 1.03. Pegasystems has a 52 week low of $29.05 and a 52 week high of $82.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PEGA. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pegasystems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.20.

In other Pegasystems news, insider Rifat Kerim Akgonul sold 1,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.59, for a total transaction of $78,812.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,458,265.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 50.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pegasystems by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,550,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,056,000 after acquiring an additional 65,467 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Pegasystems by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,233,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,075,000 after acquiring an additional 89,080 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Pegasystems by 119.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,142,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164,581 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Pegasystems by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 635,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,758,000 after acquiring an additional 56,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Pegasystems in the 4th quarter worth about $14,212,000. 48.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. Its product Pega Infinity helps connect enterprises to their customers in real-time across channels, streamline business operations, and adapt to meet changing requirements.

