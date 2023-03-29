PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) Rating Reiterated by B. Riley

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at B. Riley in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 91.69% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on PDS Biotechnology in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.80.

PDSB stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.26. The company had a trading volume of 458,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,325. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.79 and a 200-day moving average of $7.29. PDS Biotechnology has a one year low of $2.89 and a one year high of $13.65. The stock has a market cap of $178.16 million, a PE ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 15.37, a quick ratio of 15.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of PDS Biotechnology during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in PDS Biotechnology in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in PDS Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in PDS Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology during the 4th quarter valued at about $145,000. 18.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PDS Biotechnology Corp. engages in the development of clinical-stage immunotherapies to treat various early-stage and late-stage cancers, including head and neck cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, cervical cancer, anal cancer, and other cancers. Its products PDS0101, is an off the shelf immunotherapeutic that is administered by subcutaneous injection.

