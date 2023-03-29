PayPoint (LON:PAY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $450.50

Shares of PayPoint plc (LON:PAY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 450.50 ($5.54) and last traded at GBX 456.50 ($5.61), with a volume of 131270 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 461.50 ($5.67).

PayPoint Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £331.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 914.00, a PEG ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 491.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 528.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.97.

PayPoint Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were given a GBX 9.20 ($0.11) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is an increase from PayPoint’s previous dividend of $9.00. PayPoint’s payout ratio is currently 7,200.00%.

Insider Activity

About PayPoint

In other PayPoint news, insider Nick Wiles acquired 24 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of £535.76 ($658.26) per share, with a total value of £12,858.24 ($15,798.30). Insiders acquired a total of 76 shares of company stock valued at $1,310,627 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 28.15% of the company’s stock.

PayPoint plc provides payments and banking, shopping, and e-commerce services and products in the United Kingdom. It offers bill payment, digital bill payment, eMoney, and cash out services; and retail services comprising ATM, card payments, parcels, money transfer, SIM cards, EPoS, and receipt advertising.

