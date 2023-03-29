PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Keudell Morrison Wealth Management

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management reduced its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 35.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,179 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,780 shares during the quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in PayPal were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PYPL. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the third quarter valued at $29,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 273.9% in the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on PayPal from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on PayPal from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on PayPal from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.42.

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $72.70 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.39 and a twelve month high of $122.92. The stock has a market cap of $82.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.31.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. PayPal had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman acquired 26,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $76.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,371.05. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,113,885.67. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

