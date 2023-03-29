Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.45% and a return on equity of 45.50%. Paychex’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 EPS.

Paychex Price Performance

PAYX stock traded up $5.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $114.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,587,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,756,950. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Paychex has a 52 week low of $105.66 and a 52 week high of $141.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.81.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 78.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paychex

Several equities research analysts have commented on PAYX shares. Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on shares of Paychex to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Paychex from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Paychex from $123.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Paychex from $131.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.69.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Paychex by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 8,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 71.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

