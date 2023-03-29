Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.26-$4.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.24. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Paychex Trading Up 6.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX traded up $6.97 on Wednesday, reaching $115.95. 2,720,984 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,773,850. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.81. Paychex has a 52 week low of $105.66 and a 52 week high of $141.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. Paychex had a net margin of 30.45% and a return on equity of 45.50%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Paychex will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 78.02%.

PAYX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Paychex from $117.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on shares of Paychex to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Paychex from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $123.69.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Paychex by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Paychex by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 8,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Paychex by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in Paychex by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Paychex by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

