Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.26-$4.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.24. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX traded up $6.97 on Wednesday, reaching $115.95. 2,720,984 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,773,850. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.81. Paychex has a 52 week low of $105.66 and a 52 week high of $141.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.
Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. Paychex had a net margin of 30.45% and a return on equity of 45.50%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Paychex will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.
PAYX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Paychex from $117.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on shares of Paychex to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Paychex from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $123.69.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Paychex by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Paychex by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 8,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Paychex by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in Paychex by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Paychex by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.14% of the company’s stock.
Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.
