Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) PT Raised to $63.00

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $53.00 to $63.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 6.21% from the stock’s previous close.

PATK has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Patrick Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Patrick Industries from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet raised Patrick Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Patrick Industries from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Patrick Industries in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.83.

Shares of PATK opened at $67.17 on Monday. Patrick Industries has a 1 year low of $41.75 and a 1 year high of $77.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 5.00, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.89.

Patrick Industries ( NASDAQ:PATK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The construction company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.11. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 38.26% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $952.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $935.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. Patrick Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Patrick Industries will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total value of $474,810.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 140,916 shares in the company, valued at $9,558,332.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $746,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 127,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,546,371.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 7,000 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total value of $474,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 140,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,558,332.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,000 shares of company stock worth $2,589,710 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in Patrick Industries by 57.3% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 24,385 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 8,884 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 8.9% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 115,433 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,061,000 after acquiring an additional 9,410 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 11.6% during the third quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,844 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 8.3% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 207,474 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,096,000 after acquiring an additional 15,964 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 6.0% during the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 7,277 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Patrick Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of components products and distribution of building products for industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment includes laminated products what are utilized to produce furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, cabinet products, cabinet doors, fiberglass bat fixtures, hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, quartz countertop fabrication, RV painting, fabricated aluminum products, fiberglass and plastic components, softwoods lumber, custom cabinetry, polymer-based flooring, electrical systems components, and other products.

