Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) Trading 2.7% Higher

Parkland Co. (OTCMKTS:PKIUF – Get Rating) shares traded up 2.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.05 and last traded at $22.90. 810 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 4,763 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.30.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Parkland from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.73.

Parkland Corp. engages in the market and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Canada, United States of America (USA), Supply, International and Corporate. The Canada segment operates and supports a coast-to-coast network of retail gas stations, cardlock sites, bulk fuel, propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers.

