Parkland Co. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $2.82 Per Share, Scotiabank Forecasts (TSE:PKI)

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Get Rating) – Scotiabank issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Parkland in a report issued on Wednesday, March 22nd. Scotiabank analyst anticipates that the company will earn $2.82 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Parkland’s current full-year earnings is $2.32 per share.

Get Parkland alerts:

Separately, National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Parkland from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$39.33.

Parkland Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Parkland

Parkland stock opened at C$31.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 229.57. Parkland has a 1 year low of C$24.25 and a 1 year high of C$39.45. The company has a market cap of C$5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$30.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$29.41.

In other Parkland news, Senior Officer Darren Robert Smart sold 19,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.90, for a total transaction of C$572,345.80. 20.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Parkland Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. This is an increase from Parkland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. Parkland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.83%.

About Parkland

(Get Rating)

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, the Caribbean region, and Central and South America. The company operates through four segments: Canada, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada segment owns, operates, supports, and distributes a coast-to-coast network of retail convenience, food, and fuel sites, as well as commercial cardlocks and bulk fuel facilities; and provides propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers.

