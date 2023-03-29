Park City Group, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 (NASDAQ:PCYG)

Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share by the technology company on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

Park City Group has a payout ratio of 17.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Park City Group alerts:

Park City Group Stock Performance

Shares of PCYG stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.29. 848 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,856. The company has a market capitalization of $115.80 million, a P/E ratio of 28.46 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 6.44, a quick ratio of 6.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.07 and its 200 day moving average is $5.51. Park City Group has a 1 year low of $4.06 and a 1 year high of $6.60.

Institutional Trading of Park City Group

Park City Group ( NASDAQ:PCYG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.75 million for the quarter. Park City Group had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 10.90%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Park City Group by 380.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,648 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Park City Group by 686.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 4,091 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Park City Group in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Park City Group by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 11,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Park City Group by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,019 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Park City Group in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Park City Group

(Get Rating)

Park City Group, Inc is a software-as-a-service provider, which engages in the design, development, marketing, and support of proprietary software products. It offers cloud-based applications and services that address e-commerce, supply chain, food safety and compliance activities. The company was founded by Randall K.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Park City Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park City Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.