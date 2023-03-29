Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC Acquires 17,540 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 82.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,798 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,540 shares during the quarter. Invesco Preferred ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PGX stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.33. 1,136,123 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,072,958. Invesco Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $10.93 and a fifty-two week high of $13.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.82.

Invesco Preferred ETF Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.