Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Position Raised by Goelzer Investment Management Inc.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,841 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,753 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $4,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 1,071.4% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 82 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PANW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.03.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Up 0.2 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Palo Alto Networks stock traded up $0.40 on Wednesday, reaching $191.16. 597,278 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,546,790. The stock has a market cap of $57.85 billion, a PE ratio of 2,601.39, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.16. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.22 and a twelve month high of $213.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $174.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.54.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 20,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.06, for a total transaction of $4,004,258.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,237,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,658,693.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 15,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.88, for a total transaction of $2,125,027.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 619,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,145,864.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 20,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.06, for a total transaction of $4,004,258.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,237,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,658,693.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,644 shares of company stock valued at $27,482,009 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Further Reading

