Pacton Gold (CVE:PAC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.16

Pacton Gold Inc. (CVE:PAC – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.15, with a volume of 25005 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

Pacton Gold Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.17 million, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 8.61, a current ratio of 9.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.19 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.22.

About Pacton Gold

(Get Rating)

Pacton Gold Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties. It explores for gold deposits. The company focuses on the exploration and development of high-grade gold properties located in the Red Lake gold rush in Ontario, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pacton Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacton Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.