Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.041 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

Osisko Gold Royalties has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.5% per year over the last three years. Osisko Gold Royalties has a dividend payout ratio of 37.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Osisko Gold Royalties to earn $0.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.8%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of OR stock opened at $15.56 on Wednesday. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 52-week low of $9.19 and a 52-week high of $15.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 5.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties ( NYSE:OR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Osisko Gold Royalties had a positive return on equity of 2.83% and a negative net margin of 49.75%. The company had revenue of $45.61 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 9.2% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 122,673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. 55.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$21.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$18.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. engages in the acquisition, mining, and exploration of precious metals, streams, and other royalties. It holds interests in the Canadian Malartic mine. The company was founded on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

Recommended Stories

