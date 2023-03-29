Oryx International Growth Fund (LON:OIG) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Oryx International Growth Fund Limited (LON:OIG – Get Rating)’s share price fell 4.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,160 ($14.25) and last traded at GBX 1,160 ($14.25). 9,417 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 82% from the average session volume of 5,182 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,215 ($14.93).

Oryx International Growth Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £167.44 million, a P/E ratio of -234.38 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,247.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,125.66.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Christopher Mills bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,232 ($15.14) per share, with a total value of £30,800 ($37,842.49). In other Oryx International Growth Fund news, insider Christopher Mills bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,232 ($15.14) per share, for a total transaction of £30,800 ($37,842.49). Also, insider Jamie Brooke purchased 2,000 shares of Oryx International Growth Fund stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,135 ($13.95) per share, with a total value of £22,700 ($27,890.40). 6.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oryx International Growth Fund Company Profile

Oryx International Growth Fund Ltd is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Harwood Capital LLP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom and United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of small and mid cap companies.

