Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the medical device company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:OFIX opened at $15.66 on Friday. Orthofix Medical has a one year low of $13.76 and a one year high of $35.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.75 and a 200-day moving average of $18.89. The company has a market capitalization of $570.96 million, a PE ratio of -15.98 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 3.06.
Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The medical device company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.56. Orthofix Medical had a positive return on equity of 1.67% and a negative net margin of 4.29%. The company had revenue of $122.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Orthofix Medical will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Orthofix Medical, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices. It operates through the following business segments: Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine reporting segment offers three primary product categories: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, and Biologics. The Bone Growth Therapies product category manufactures, distributes, and provides support services of bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion.
