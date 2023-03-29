Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OFIX opened at $15.66 on Friday. Orthofix Medical has a one year low of $13.76 and a one year high of $35.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.75 and a 200-day moving average of $18.89. The company has a market capitalization of $570.96 million, a PE ratio of -15.98 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 3.06.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The medical device company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.56. Orthofix Medical had a positive return on equity of 1.67% and a negative net margin of 4.29%. The company had revenue of $122.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Orthofix Medical will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 1.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 48,336 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 17.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,204 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 0.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 127,356 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,164,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 11.7% in the first quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,516 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Orthofix Medical, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices. It operates through the following business segments: Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine reporting segment offers three primary product categories: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, and Biologics. The Bone Growth Therapies product category manufactures, distributes, and provides support services of bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion.

