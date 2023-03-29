Orezone Gold (OTCMKTS:ORZCF) Trading 5.2% Higher

Orezone Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:ORZCF – Get Rating) rose 5.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.96 and last traded at $0.96. Approximately 100,965 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 121% from the average daily volume of 45,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TD Securities upgraded Orezone Gold to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th.

Orezone Gold Trading Up 5.2 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.94.

About Orezone Gold

Orezone Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of gold properties. It holds interest in the Bomboré project, an undeveloped gold deposit in Burkina Faso. The company was founded by Ronald Neville Little on December 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

