Orchid Trading 5.7% Lower This Week (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. One Orchid token can currently be purchased for about $0.0843 or 0.00000309 BTC on popular exchanges. Orchid has a market cap of $58.20 million and approximately $1.15 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Orchid has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Orchid Token Profile

Orchid (OXT) is a token. It launched on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 tokens. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com.

Buying and Selling Orchid

