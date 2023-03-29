Orchid Price Tops $0.0865 on Major Exchanges (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 29th. One Orchid token can now be bought for approximately $0.0865 or 0.00000305 BTC on major exchanges. Orchid has a total market capitalization of $59.76 million and approximately $1.54 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Orchid has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00007504 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00024926 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.53 or 0.00030097 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00018143 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001557 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003520 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000146 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.93 or 0.00200843 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,340.11 or 0.99979836 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000116 BTC.

About Orchid

Orchid (CRYPTO:OXT) is a token. It was first traded on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 tokens. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com.

Buying and Selling Orchid

