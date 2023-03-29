Orange (NYSE:ORAN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

Orange (NYSE:ORAN – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Separately, StockNews.com cut Orange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th.
Orange Price Performance
ORAN stock opened at $11.81 on Monday. Orange has a twelve month low of $8.81 and a twelve month high of $12.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.24.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orange
Orange Company Profile
Orange SA engages as a telecommunication services company, which operates mobile and internet services. It provides telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. The company was founded in January 1, 1991 and is headquartered in Paris, France.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Orange (ORAN)
- After an Earnings Blowout, Is Ciena Stock a Buying Opportunity?
- Meta Breaks Out Of A Base, Looks Like A Growth Stock Again
- Here’s Why Viking Therapeutics Rose Over 50% on Obesity Drug Data
- The Bottom Is In For McCormick & Company
- Walgreens Boots Alliance: Blue Chip, High-Yield Turnaround Story
Receive News & Ratings for Orange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.