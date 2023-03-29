Orange (NYSE:ORAN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

Orange (NYSE:ORAN – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Orange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th.

Get Orange alerts:

Orange Price Performance

ORAN stock opened at $11.81 on Monday. Orange has a twelve month low of $8.81 and a twelve month high of $12.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orange

Orange Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ORAN. Community Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in Orange by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 4,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Orange by 162.2% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,920 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Orange in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Orange by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 4,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Orange by 2,553.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 5,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 5,106 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Orange SA engages as a telecommunication services company, which operates mobile and internet services. It provides telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. The company was founded in January 1, 1991 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Orange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.