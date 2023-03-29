Onex (TSE:ONEX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $60.74

Onex Co. (TSE:ONEX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$60.74 and last traded at C$60.89, with a volume of 54304 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$61.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on ONEX. CIBC lowered their target price on Onex from C$80.00 to C$75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Onex from C$100.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Onex from C$83.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th.

Get Onex alerts:

Onex Trading Down 0.5 %

The stock has a market cap of C$4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$68.77 and a 200-day moving average price of C$67.52.

Onex Company Profile

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Onex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.