One Media iP Group Plc (LON:OMIP) Announces Dividend of GBX 0.06

One Media iP Group Plc (LON:OMIP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.06 ($0.00) per share on Friday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
One Media iP Group Stock Up 16.5 %
Shares of OMIP traded up GBX 0.85 ($0.01) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 5.97 ($0.07). 83,514 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,596. The company has a market cap of £13.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 5.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 6.43. One Media iP Group has a 12-month low of GBX 5 ($0.06) and a 12-month high of GBX 8.50 ($0.10). The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.64.
About One Media iP Group
