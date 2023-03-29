One Media iP Group Plc (LON:OMIP) Announces Dividend of GBX 0.06

One Media iP Group Plc (LON:OMIP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.06 ($0.00) per share on Friday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

One Media iP Group Stock Up 16.5 %

Shares of OMIP traded up GBX 0.85 ($0.01) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 5.97 ($0.07). 83,514 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,596. The company has a market cap of £13.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 5.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 6.43. One Media iP Group has a 12-month low of GBX 5 ($0.06) and a 12-month high of GBX 8.50 ($0.10). The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.64.

About One Media iP Group

One Media iP Group Plc engages in the acquisition and exploitation of mixed media intellectual property rights for distribution through the digital medium and traditional media outlets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its mixed media products include music, video, spoken word, and digital books.

