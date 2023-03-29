Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Acquired by MJP Associates Inc. ADV

MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,442 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OMC. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Omnicom Group in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 112.6% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 691 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 70.1% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. 90.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OMC traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.96. 556,829 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,895,489. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.31 and a 52 week high of $96.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.83.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.15. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 41.20%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OMC has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Omnicom Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas raised Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Omnicom Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.14.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advertising, marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operate in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, which are the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

Featured Articles

