OmniaVerse Trading Up 3.8% Over Last Week (OMNIA)

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 28th. OmniaVerse has a total market cap of $414,100.00 billion and approximately $269,082.46 worth of OmniaVerse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OmniaVerse token can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, OmniaVerse has traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar.

OmniaVerse Profile

OmniaVerse launched on April 19th, 2022. OmniaVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. OmniaVerse’s official Twitter account is @omniaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OmniaVerse is https://reddit.com/r/omniaverseofficial. OmniaVerse’s official website is omniaverse.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The OmniaVerse token is a utility token to help strengthen a community that eats, sleeps and breathes Multiverse and crypto using OmniaVerse.OmniaVerse is a multiverse portal that allows the hidden artist in all of us to build monuments whether imaginary or real.Telegram”

