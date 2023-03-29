OMG Network (OMG) Price Hits $1.72 on Top Exchanges

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. OMG Network has a market capitalization of $241.84 million and $170.04 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OMG Network token can currently be purchased for $1.72 or 0.00006080 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, OMG Network has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get OMG Network alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00061115 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00040382 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000244 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006958 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000823 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00017835 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001097 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003196 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000189 BTC.

About OMG Network

OMG uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling OMG Network

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is creating a decentralized network that includes a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. This network is enforced by an open distributed network of validators and uses a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain that enables the enforcement of market activity. OMG tokens provide the right to validate the blockchain within the network’s consensus rules, and transaction fees on the network are given to validators who enforce bonded contract states. The value of the OMG token comes from the fees generated from the network, and the token holders are obligated to provide validation to users of the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OMG Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OMG Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OMG Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OMG Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.