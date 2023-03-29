Ocean Protocol (OCEAN) Trading Up 2.2% This Week

Ocean Protocol (OCEAN) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. Over the last week, Ocean Protocol has traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ocean Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00001242 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ocean Protocol has a market capitalization of $216.13 million and approximately $20.51 million worth of Ocean Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Ocean Protocol

Ocean Protocol’s genesis date was April 23rd, 2019. Ocean Protocol’s total supply is 613,099,141 tokens. Ocean Protocol’s official Twitter account is @oceanprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ocean Protocol’s official message board is blog.oceanprotocol.com. The official website for Ocean Protocol is oceanprotocol.com. The Reddit community for Ocean Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/oceanprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ocean Protocol is an ecosystem for the data economy and associated services, with a tokenized service layer that securely exposes data, storage, compute and algorithms for consumption. Users of the data will pay to access these sources with cryptocurrency. The marketplaces built on Ocean Protocol will allow data.Ocean Protocol claims to help developers build marketplaces and other apps to privately & securely publish, exchange, and consume data.On September 27, 2020 Ocean Protocol Foundation [initiated a hard fork](https://blog.oceanprotocol.com/september-2020-hard-fork-ocean-token-completed-8142059361d7) of the Ocean Token contract as described in [this announcement](https://blog.oceanprotocol.com/ocean-protocol-foundation-statement-regarding-kucoin-hack-c1af0aa0c36b). All Ocean token balances from the previous contract are reflected on Ocean [new token contract.](https://oceanprotocol.com/token)

Etherscan has recognized the new contract and wallet balances can be verified on Etherscan’s website.”

Buying and Selling Ocean Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ocean Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ocean Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ocean Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

