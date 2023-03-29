O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Shares Sold by Bray Capital Advisors

Bray Capital Advisors lowered its stake in shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) by 40.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,803 shares during the quarter. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in O-I Glass were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in O-I Glass during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of O-I Glass by 251.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 120.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of O-I Glass during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. 93.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, insider Vitaliano Torno sold 17,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total transaction of $384,383.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 158,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,510,982.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Arnaud Aujouannet sold 2,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total transaction of $56,048.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 55,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,236,367.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vitaliano Torno sold 17,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total value of $384,383.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 158,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,510,982.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
O-I Glass Trading Up 0.6 %
OI traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $22.03. The company had a trading volume of 275,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,319,076. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.88. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.60 and a 1 year high of $23.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.97, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.36.
O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. O-I Glass had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 27.42%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.
O-I Glass Profile
O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.
Featured Stories
