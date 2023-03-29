NXM Achieves Market Capitalization of $368.83 Million (NXM)

NXM (NXM) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. NXM has a total market capitalization of $368.83 million and $93,359.37 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NXM token can now be purchased for approximately $55.93 or 0.00204219 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, NXM has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00007616 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00025818 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00030084 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00018202 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001553 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003553 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000148 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27,390.56 or 1.00006243 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000040 BTC.

NXM Profile

NXM (CRYPTO:NXM) is a token. Its launch date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual. NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling NXM

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 54.01739937 USD and is down -2.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $90,171.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

