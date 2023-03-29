NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. trimmed its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,809 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 4,305 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 9,209 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Hixon Zuercher LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 38,694 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,655,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Golden Green Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 4,326 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $245,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $5.22 on Wednesday, hitting $269.32. The stock had a trading volume of 10,323,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,979,914. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $665.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.78, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $224.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.36. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $108.13 and a 1-year high of $289.46.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 26.61%. NVIDIA’s revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 9.20%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total value of $4,727,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,091,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,148,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 536,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,392,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total transaction of $4,727,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at $33,091,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 232,773 shares of company stock worth $41,275,700 in the last ninety days. 4.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVDA has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $275.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $265.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.72.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

