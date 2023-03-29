NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Position Reduced by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC cut its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,979 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,485 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 124.1% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 271.2% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 313.6% during the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NVDA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

NVIDIA Stock Performance

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total value of $19,060,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,325,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,604,049.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 45,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.70, for a total transaction of $7,411,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,190,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,139,253.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total value of $19,060,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,325,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,604,049.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 232,773 shares of company stock valued at $41,275,700 over the last ninety days. 4.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NVDA traded up $5.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $269.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,323,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,979,914. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $108.13 and a one year high of $289.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $665.22 billion, a PE ratio of 151.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $224.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.36.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.20%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

