Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a decrease of 27.6% from the February 28th total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund during the third quarter worth about $106,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 191.9% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 13,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 9,060 shares during the last quarter. 21.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NIM stock remained flat at $9.16 on Wednesday. 4,972 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,931. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.15. Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.69 and a fifty-two week high of $9.71.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.0245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%.

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

