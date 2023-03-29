Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 73.7% from the February 28th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 25,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 5,910 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 4,206,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,695,000 after buying an additional 34,203 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE JMM traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.79. 3,093 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,051. Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has a 12-month low of $5.39 and a 12-month high of $6.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.90.

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.70%.

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

