Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA) Short Interest Update

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 106,500 shares, an increase of 117.8% from the February 28th total of 48,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,010,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NEA stock traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $10.94. The company had a trading volume of 704,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,512. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.14 and a 200-day moving average of $11.05. Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $10.22 and a 12 month high of $13.29.
Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund
About Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund
Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.
Further Reading
