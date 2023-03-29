Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVOS) Short Interest Up 368.0% in March

Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVOS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,170,000 shares, a growth of 368.0% from the February 28th total of 891,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,820,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Novo Integrated Sciences by 114.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 12,644 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Novo Integrated Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Novo Integrated Sciences during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Novo Integrated Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Novo Integrated Sciences alerts:

Novo Integrated Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVOS remained flat at $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 9,303,648 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,501,242. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.26 and a beta of -0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.13 and a 200-day moving average of $0.33. Novo Integrated Sciences has a 52-week low of $0.10 and a 52-week high of $2.55.

Novo Integrated Sciences Company Profile

Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc engages in the provision of medical services. The firm offers specialized physiotherapy, chiropractic care, occupational therapy, eldercare, laser therapeutics, massage therapy, acupuncture, chiropodist, neurological functions, kinesiology, and dental services. Its multi-disciplinary healthcare services and protocols are directed at assessment, treatment, management, rehabilitation, and prevention through its clinics, affiliate clinics, retirement homes, and long-term facilities.

Featured Articles

