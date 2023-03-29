Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Receives $18.58 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.52.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. China Renaissance decreased their price objective on NIO from $12.30 to $10.40 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 29th. Barclays downgraded NIO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded NIO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on NIO from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on NIO from $16.10 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th.

Get NIO alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NIO

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NIO. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its position in shares of NIO by 988.0% during the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its position in shares of NIO by 637.9% during the third quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIO during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NIO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of NIO by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 30.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIO Stock Performance

About NIO

NYSE NIO opened at $9.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 1.93. NIO has a twelve month low of $8.03 and a twelve month high of $24.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

(Get Rating)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.