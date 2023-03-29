Ninety One Group (LON:N91) Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Ninety One Group (LON:N91 – Get Rating) were up 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 179.20 ($2.20) and last traded at GBX 177.80 ($2.18). Approximately 566,644 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 547,748 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 177.60 ($2.18).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 856.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 196.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 194.59.

Ninety One Group operates as an independent global asset manager worldwide. It serves private and public sector pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, insurers, corporates, foundations, and central banks, as well as large retail financial groups, wealth managers, public and private equity as well as debt, private banks, and intermediaries.

