NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Shares of NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC – Get Rating) were down 0.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.53 and last traded at $1.56. Approximately 22,397 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 109,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.56.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NXTC shares. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of NextCure from $5.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of NextCure in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.93.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NXTC. Silverarc Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NextCure by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 196,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in NextCure by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 5,515 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in NextCure by 224.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 6,338 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in NextCure by 100.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 8,206 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in NextCure by 104.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 9,121 shares during the period. 54.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NextCure, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases. Its novel FIND-IO discovery technology identifies targets based on immunomodulatory function and on which the company is building a proprietary pipeline of immunomedicines.
