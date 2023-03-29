NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Shares of NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC – Get Rating) were down 0.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.53 and last traded at $1.56. Approximately 22,397 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 109,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NXTC shares. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of NextCure from $5.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of NextCure in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

NextCure Trading Down 1.6 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NextCure ( NASDAQ:NXTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.03. Sell-side analysts predict that NextCure, Inc. will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NXTC. Silverarc Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NextCure by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 196,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in NextCure by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 5,515 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in NextCure by 224.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 6,338 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in NextCure by 100.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 8,206 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in NextCure by 104.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 9,121 shares during the period. 54.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextCure Company Profile

NextCure, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases. Its novel FIND-IO discovery technology identifies targets based on immunomodulatory function and on which the company is building a proprietary pipeline of immunomedicines.

