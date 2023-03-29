NEXGEL (NASDAQ:NXGL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

NEXGEL (NASDAQ:NXGL – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. NEXGEL had a negative return on equity of 57.42% and a negative net margin of 278.85%. The firm had revenue of $0.52 million during the quarter.

NEXGEL Stock Down 16.3 %

NEXGEL stock opened at $1.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.10, a current ratio of 7.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. NEXGEL has a 52 week low of $1.09 and a 52 week high of $2.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.44.

Institutional Trading of NEXGEL

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NEXGEL stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in NEXGEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 20,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.36% of NEXGEL at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

About NEXGEL

NEXGEL, Inc manufactures high water content, electron beam cross-linked, and aqueous polymer hydrogels and gels. Its products are used for wound care, medical diagnostics, transdermal drug delivery, and cosmetics. The company was formerly known as AquaMed Technologies, Inc and changed its name to NEXGEL, Inc in November 2019.

